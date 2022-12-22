EU Commission Adopts Hungary Partnership Agreement on Cohesion Funding

UrduPoint.com

The European Commission and Hungary on Thursday adopted a partnership agreement regarding cohesion funding to strengthen the country's administrative capacity, improve transparency, as well as prevent corruption.

"Today the Commission adopted the Partnership Agreement with Hungary that includes a detailed roadmap to improve Hungary's administrative capacity and tackle challenges such as transparency of, and competition in, public procurement; prevention, detection and correction of corruption; fraud and conflict of interest; and capacity building of beneficiaries of Cohesion Policy funding and partners," the commission said in a statement.

The agreement, worth nearly 22 billion Euros ($23.3 billion), will run until 2027 and will help the country implement the EU's joint priorities in various areas, including rural development, environmental, energy and digital transition, and market economy.

"This roadmap has close links with the Recovery and Resilience Plan and Rule of Law Conditionality process," the commission added, noting that as part of the agreement, Hungary will implement 11 national programs approved by the EC.

Some 6.7 billion euros will go to enhancing the energy efficiency of public and private buildings and increasing energy production from renewable sources. This will help improve air quality and protect the country's ecosystems and biodiversity, the statement read.

More than 250 million euros will support the regions most affected by the phase-out of coal by investing in low-carbon technologies, according to the statement.

Another 4.3 billion euros will be allocated to improve Hungary's economic competitiveness by promoting new startups� and education programs to help workers find new jobs, the commission said. Small and medium-sized enterprises will be provided with mentoring and consulting services to achieve technological development, including digital transformation and innovation, the commission added.

Hungary will also receive 5.3 billion euros to support access to the labor market, integration of disadvantaged groups, and quality education, the statement read.�Part of the funds will be used to improve housing, living and health conditions of people living in segregated areas.

"EU funds are a sign of solidarity of all Europeans with the people of Hungary," EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said, adding that "these investments can only be effective if accompanies by the appropriate institutional and legal environment and if implemented in line with the EU's rules and values."

The commission concluded that Hungary is striving to correct the deficiencies of its judicial system, noting that the recovery and resilience plan includes reforms that the EC demanded in exchange for access to EU money.

