UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Adopts Recommendation To Member States On Use Of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

EU Commission Adopts Recommendation to Member States on Use of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The European Commission issued on Wednesday a recommendation to member states containing guidance on the use of rapid antigen tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19 which addresses such aspects as how to choose a test and when to use it.

"Today's recommendation provides guidance to Member States on the use of rapid antigen tests to detect the virus in specific settings. These include situations where a fast identification of infected individuals supports the management of outbreaks and regular monitoring of high risk groups, such as medical personal or in nursing homes for elderly," the commission said in a press release.

Rapid antigen tests are being recommended to EU member states as an addition to conventional polymerase chain reaction tests, according to the press release.

"[The recommendation] also calls for validation and mutual recognition of tests and their results," the commission said, adding that this measure is expected to facilitate cross border movement, cross border contact tracing and treatment.

According to the press release, the commission will contribute 35.5 million Euros ($42 million) to the Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to scale up COVID-19 scaling capacity in the EU, specifically by supporting the training of staff to work with samples and analyze results.

In late-October, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said 100 million euros will be allotted for the procurement of rapid tests EU-wide.

Related Topics

Border National University Million

Recent Stories

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of P ..

10 minutes ago

12th edition of Abu Dhabi Art opens as a virtual f ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

11 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.