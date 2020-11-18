EU Commission Adopts Recommendation to Member States on Use of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The European Commission issued on Wednesday a recommendation to member states containing guidance on the use of rapid antigen tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19 which addresses such aspects as how to choose a test and when to use it.

"Today's recommendation provides guidance to Member States on the use of rapid antigen tests to detect the virus in specific settings. These include situations where a fast identification of infected individuals supports the management of outbreaks and regular monitoring of high risk groups, such as medical personal or in nursing homes for elderly," the commission said in a press release.

Rapid antigen tests are being recommended to EU member states as an addition to conventional polymerase chain reaction tests, according to the press release.

"[The recommendation] also calls for validation and mutual recognition of tests and their results," the commission said, adding that this measure is expected to facilitate cross border movement, cross border contact tracing and treatment.

According to the press release, the commission will contribute 35.5 million Euros ($42 million) to the Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to scale up COVID-19 scaling capacity in the EU, specifically by supporting the training of staff to work with samples and analyze results.

In late-October, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said 100 million euros will be allotted for the procurement of rapid tests EU-wide.