EU Commission Adopts Regulation Making COVID-19 Vaccine Export Subject to Authorization

European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that the export of certain products, including vaccines against the coronavirus would require authorization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that the export of certain products, including vaccines against the coronavirus would require authorization.

"Today, the Commission has adopted an implementing regulation making the export of certain products subject to an export authorization.

This regulation concerns the transparency and export of COVID-19 vaccines," Dombrovskis told reporters, adding that "the protection and safety of our citizens is our priority, and the challenges we now face left us with no other choice but to act."