EU Commission Aims To Provide Jobs For Majority Of Europeans By 2030

Sat 08th May 2021

EU Commission Aims to Provide Jobs for Majority of Europeans By 2030

The European Commission set the bloc-wide target levels of employment, skill training and poverty, including a plan to provide the majority of adults with jobs by the end of the decade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The European Commission set the bloc-wide target levels of employment, skill training and poverty, including a plan to provide the majority of adults with jobs by the end of the decade.

"By 2030, our ambition is to achieve: 78% of people aged from 20-64 in employment; 60% of adults in training per year; 15 million people less threatened by poverty or social exclusion," the commission tweeted.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged EU member states to commit to these "clear, measurable" targets, which are part of her Action Plan.

The plan has already committed the European nations to a 55% drop in emissions by 2030 compared to 1990.

More Stories From World

