UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Aims To Reduce Block's Electricity Demand To Tackle Soaring Prices - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 03:20 AM

EU Commission Aims to Reduce Block's Electricity Demand to Tackle Soaring Prices - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The European Commission's proposal to deal with skyrocketing energy prices in Europe stipulates the curbing of consumer demand and a price cap on non-gas sources of power generation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, after reviewing the preliminary document.

According to the report, the document stipulates significant intervention in Europe's electricity market. Currently, the European electricity market is structured in such a way that the region's electricity price follows the price of gas as it is the most expensive fuel in the region, and the most costly production needed to meet demand outlines the price received by all producers. The commission is eyeing cheaper types of generation ” from wind and solar power to nuclear power plants ” to be paid at lower prices. Thus, consumers would pay a price that reflects the blended cost of electricity generation in Europe.

The commission is also considering a plan for reducing the bloc's electricity demand, which would mirror the plan for a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas consumption in Europe.

The commission is also eyeing setting up auctions that would allow industries to be compensated in the event of using less electricity.

The document is expected to be reviewed during the emergency meeting of the EU energy ministers on September 9.

EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on the so-called "Save Gas for a Safe Winter" plan on coordinated demand reduction on July 26. The emergency plan presupposes a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas consumption from August 2022 to March 2023, which member states will institute "with measures of their own choice." If the goal is not reached, the plan could become compulsory.

Poland and Hungary voted against the plan in early August.

Related Topics

Electricity Europe Nuclear Price Hungary March July August September Gas Market Event All From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

3 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

3 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

3 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

3 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

3 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.