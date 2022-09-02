MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The European Commission's proposal to deal with skyrocketing energy prices in Europe stipulates the curbing of consumer demand and a price cap on non-gas sources of power generation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, after reviewing the preliminary document.

According to the report, the document stipulates significant intervention in Europe's electricity market. Currently, the European electricity market is structured in such a way that the region's electricity price follows the price of gas as it is the most expensive fuel in the region, and the most costly production needed to meet demand outlines the price received by all producers. The commission is eyeing cheaper types of generation ” from wind and solar power to nuclear power plants ” to be paid at lower prices. Thus, consumers would pay a price that reflects the blended cost of electricity generation in Europe.

The commission is also considering a plan for reducing the bloc's electricity demand, which would mirror the plan for a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas consumption in Europe.

The commission is also eyeing setting up auctions that would allow industries to be compensated in the event of using less electricity.

The document is expected to be reviewed during the emergency meeting of the EU energy ministers on September 9.

EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on the so-called "Save Gas for a Safe Winter" plan on coordinated demand reduction on July 26. The emergency plan presupposes a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas consumption from August 2022 to March 2023, which member states will institute "with measures of their own choice." If the goal is not reached, the plan could become compulsory.

Poland and Hungary voted against the plan in early August.