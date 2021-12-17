UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Allocates $24.3Mln To Horn Of Africa Due To Rampant Drought

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

EU Commission Allocates $24.3Mln to Horn of Africa Due to Rampant Drought

The European Commission assigned 21.5 million euros ($24.3 million) in additional humanitarian funding to the Horn of Africa to help the region struggling with its worst drought in recent decades

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The European Commission assigned 21.5 million Euros ($24.3 million) in additional humanitarian funding to the Horn of Africa to help the region struggling with its worst drought in recent decades.

"... This additional funding will scale up emergency water provision as well as cash, food assistance, nutrition, health services and emergency livelihood support for those most vulnerable," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press statement.

The humanitarian funding will deliver life-saving assistance to the most affected areas of Somalia and arid and semi-arid lands of Kenya, meeting the urgent needs of local populations, according to the statement.

Somalia would receive $20.9 million and Kenya $3.4 million of the total funding.

Three consecutive rainless periods affected Somalia and Kenya the most, causing a drought that is expected to last until 2022. In 2021, the European Union provided $199 million in aid to the Horn of Africa, allocating a total of $20.3 million to Kenya, $72.3 million to Somalia, and $96.6million to Ethiopia.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Water Drought European Union Ethiopia Kenya Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

16 minutes ago
 Korea provides 10,000 sanitizers to Climate Change ..

Korea provides 10,000 sanitizers to Climate Change Ministry

14 seconds ago
 France to seek EU proceedings against Britain over ..

France to seek EU proceedings against Britain over fishing: govt

15 seconds ago
 Belarusian Defense Ministry Offered Poland to Hold ..

Belarusian Defense Ministry Offered Poland to Hold Border Negotiations

19 seconds ago
 Denmark to close cinemas, theatres, concert halls: ..

Denmark to close cinemas, theatres, concert halls: PM

23 seconds ago
 Coordination cell established for LG elections

Coordination cell established for LG elections

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.