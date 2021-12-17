EU Commission Allocates $24.3Mln to Horn of Africa Due to Rampant Drought

The European Commission assigned 21.5 million euros ($24.3 million) in additional humanitarian funding to the Horn of Africa to help the region struggling with its worst drought in recent decades

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The European Commission assigned 21.5 million Euros ($24.3 million) in additional humanitarian funding to the Horn of Africa to help the region struggling with its worst drought in recent decades.

"... This additional funding will scale up emergency water provision as well as cash, food assistance, nutrition, health services and emergency livelihood support for those most vulnerable," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press statement.

The humanitarian funding will deliver life-saving assistance to the most affected areas of Somalia and arid and semi-arid lands of Kenya, meeting the urgent needs of local populations, according to the statement.

Somalia would receive $20.9 million and Kenya $3.4 million of the total funding.

Three consecutive rainless periods affected Somalia and Kenya the most, causing a drought that is expected to last until 2022. In 2021, the European Union provided $199 million in aid to the Horn of Africa, allocating a total of $20.3 million to Kenya, $72.3 million to Somalia, and $96.6million to Ethiopia.