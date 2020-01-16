UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Allocates $25.4 Mln To Support Southern African States Hit By Drought

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:18 PM

EU Commission Allocates $25.4 Mln to Support Southern African States Hit by Drought

The European Commission has allocated a humanitarian aid package of 22.8 million euro ($25.4 million) to support vulnerable people in a number of southern African countries affected by harsh drought, the Commission's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The European Commission has allocated a humanitarian aid package of 22.8 million euro ($25.4 million) to support vulnerable people in a number of southern African countries affected by harsh drought, the Commission's press service said on Thursday.

"Many poor households in drought-affected areas in southern African countries are struggling to have enough food due to crop failure, reduced access to water and, in some places, unaffordable food prices in markets. EU humanitarian aid will help deliver food to those most in need and tackle the hunger crisis in fragile rural communities," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said as quoted in the press release.

According to the statement, Zimbabwe will receive 16.8 million euro from this aid package. The funds are expected to to provide civilians with food, clean water and basic healthcare services.

The remaining amount will be allocated for Eswatini, Madagascar, Lesotho and Zambia.

Since January 2019, the EU has allocated a total of 67.95 million euro ($75.7 million) for humanitarian assistance across the region, which is regularly affected by droughts and floods.

Related Topics

Poor Water Drought Zimbabwe Zambia Lesotho Madagascar Euro January 2019 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Indian Police Arrest 5 People After Preventing Lar ..

44 seconds ago

Turkish, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Regiona ..

46 seconds ago

Applicable recommendations must be prepared to lay ..

47 seconds ago

Hyderabad Police arrests alleged killer of a young ..

50 seconds ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.