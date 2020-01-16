EU Commission Allocates $25.4 Mln to Support Southern African States Hit by Drought

The European Commission has allocated a humanitarian aid package of 22.8 million euro ($25.4 million) to support vulnerable people in a number of southern African countries affected by harsh drought, the Commission's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The European Commission has allocated a humanitarian aid package of 22.8 million euro ($25.4 million) to support vulnerable people in a number of southern African countries affected by harsh drought, the Commission's press service said on Thursday.

"Many poor households in drought-affected areas in southern African countries are struggling to have enough food due to crop failure, reduced access to water and, in some places, unaffordable food prices in markets. EU humanitarian aid will help deliver food to those most in need and tackle the hunger crisis in fragile rural communities," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said as quoted in the press release.

According to the statement, Zimbabwe will receive 16.8 million euro from this aid package. The funds are expected to to provide civilians with food, clean water and basic healthcare services.

The remaining amount will be allocated for Eswatini, Madagascar, Lesotho and Zambia.

Since January 2019, the EU has allocated a total of 67.95 million euro ($75.7 million) for humanitarian assistance across the region, which is regularly affected by droughts and floods.