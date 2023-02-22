UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Announces Russia Sanctions Discussion At 2 High-Level Meetings In Brussels

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 08:15 PM

The European Commission said that it would hold two high-level meetings in Brussels on Thursday to discuss Russia sanctions and their application with member states, businesses and international partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The European Commission said that it would hold two high-level meetings in Brussels on Thursday to discuss Russia sanctions and their application with member states, businesses and international partners.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness will chair the second meeting of the high-level group on EU sanctions that is expected to gather senior representatives from EU member states and industries involved in the implementation of sanctions against Russia.

Another event, the first Sanctions Coordinators Forum, to be convened by EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan, will bring together the EU's international partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia, Ukraine and other states.

The meetings will review the first year of the implementation of sanctions against Russia, encourage exchanges between the public and private sectors on the issue and develop further plans regarding restrictive measures, the commission said.

Since the end of February 2022, the EU has approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial and trade restrictions as well as individual sanctions. The bloc's personal sanctions against Russia currently apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations. The bloc is now discussing imposing a 10th sanctions package, planning to adopt it in time for the anniversary of the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

