EU Commission Approves $131Mln Funding for Italy as Compensation For Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The European Commission said on Thursday it approved funding of 116 million Euros ($131 million) to Italy to compensate for the negative consequences of Brexit.

"With this pre-financing, over the next years Italy can use the funding to mitigate the negative impact and improve the lives of people and support local communities," EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said.

Italy will receive the financial support in three parts, 45.55 million euros in 2021, 34.85 million euros in 2022, and 35.55 million euros in 2023 to cover expenditures it has incurred since January 2020, according to the press release of the EU Commission.

The financial support will be allocated from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve of 5.4 billion euros, which was specifically established to mitigate the consequences of Brexit.

The first country to receive compensation for losses resulting from Brexit is Ireland, which will receive a total of 920.4 million euros in three years, the EU Commission said.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January 2020 with an 11-month transition period lasting until the end of the year.