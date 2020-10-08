UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Approves 3rd Contract For Potential COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

EU Commission Approves 3rd Contract for Potential COVID-19 Vaccines

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The European Commission has green-lighted a third contract for potential COVID-19 vaccines, this time with Johnson & Johnson, the spokesman for health said on Thursday.

"The commission has approved a third contract today with a pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson, which will allow the member states to purchase vaccines for 200 million people.

They will also have a possibility to purchase vaccines for an additional 200 million people should a need arise. This vaccine candidate is in already phase 3 of clinical trials," Stefan De Keersmaecker said at a briefing.

The official noted that the bloc had already struck similar contracts with AstraZeneca and Sanofi-GSK.

In addition, talks are underway with CureVac, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna, he noted.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen specified on Twitter that the contract with Johnson & Johnson would be signed soon.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Million

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

16 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

18 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

35 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

44 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.