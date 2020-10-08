EU Commission Approves 3rd Contract for Potential COVID-19 Vaccines

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The European Commission has green-lighted a third contract for potential COVID-19 vaccines, this time with Johnson & Johnson, the spokesman for health said on Thursday.

"The commission has approved a third contract today with a pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson, which will allow the member states to purchase vaccines for 200 million people.

They will also have a possibility to purchase vaccines for an additional 200 million people should a need arise. This vaccine candidate is in already phase 3 of clinical trials," Stefan De Keersmaecker said at a briefing.

The official noted that the bloc had already struck similar contracts with AstraZeneca and Sanofi-GSK.

In addition, talks are underway with CureVac, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna, he noted.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen specified on Twitter that the contract with Johnson & Johnson would be signed soon.