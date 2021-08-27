The European Commission approved on Friday France's 5.7 billion euros ($6.7 billion) state aid to support projects in electricity production from solar installations on buildings as part of a renewable energy transition

The measure comes under the commission's 2014 guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy, designated to allow EU nations to fund green projects, including those on renewable energy, while preventing such aid from affecting competition in the internal market and trade between member states.

"This 5.7 billion support scheme will further help France in its transition to an environmentally sustainable energy supply. The measure, which will support production of renewable energy from small solar installations, complements another 30.5 billion French scheme to support production of electricity from renewable energy sources that the Commission has approved last month," European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The scheme, designated to run until 2026, is set to assist France to reach its 33% renewable energy consumption target by 2030 and contribute to the common EU 2050 climate neutrality goal, according to the commission.

The funding will continue to stimulate the growth of energy consumption from renewable sources and keep a level playing field on the French market, Vestager added.

The aid will be distributed among French operators of small solar installations with a capacity of up to 500 kilowatts in a form of feed-in tariffs, that is, guaranteed price for the electricity produced, the statement read.

The measure is calculated to cover the development of 3,700 additional megawatts in solar renewable energy, the commission specified.