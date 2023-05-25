UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Approves Changes To Contracts On Construction Of Paks-2 NPP - Budapest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023

EU Commission Approves Changes to Contracts on Construction of Paks-2 NPP - Budapest

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The European Commission has approved amendments to the contracts between Russia and Hungary on the construction and financing of the new power units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as Paks-2, which will allow to put the units into operation in the early 2030s, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

In April, the top Hungarian diplomat said, following his discussions with the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, that the contracts had been changed and would be submitted to the European Commission for approval.

"Yesterday, we got the green light from the European Commission. The European Commission and the European Union approved the amendments to the contracts on both the financing and construction of the news units of the Paks NPP. Therefore, it has become possible to significantly accelerate investments in the Paks. Thanks to the amended contracts and the EU's approval, the start of operation of the units is becoming possible at the very beginning of the next decade," Szijjarto said in a video address published on social media.

