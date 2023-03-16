(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The European Commission on Thursday approved Slovenia's scheme to distribute 650 million Euros ($689 million) in direct grants among companies struggling to afford energy amid soaring prices and tight supply.

Slovenia's scheme falls under the European Commission's Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, adopted on March 9, which allows for state aid to be extended to companies which are "key to accelerate the green transition and reduce fuel dependencies."

"The scheme consists of two measures: (i) limited amounts of aid; and (ii) aid for additional costs due to exceptional natural gas and electricity price increases.

Under both measures, the aid will take the form of direct grants," the commission said.

The aid will be granted before December 31 and not exceed 2 million euros per beneficiary for the first measure and 4 million euros per beneficiary for the second measure.

All companies are eligible to apply except financial and insurance companies, according to the statement.