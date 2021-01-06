UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Authorizes Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine, 2nd Vaccine Approved By Bloc

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:17 PM

The European Commission on Wednesday authorized the vaccine against coronavirus developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, which has become the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by the bloc, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said

Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced its decision to recommend the vaccine against coronavirus developed by Moderna for conditional authorization.

"We are providing safe & effective #COVID19 vaccines for Europeans.

We have authorised the @moderna_tx vaccine, the 2nd vaccine approved in the EU. Europe has secured so far 2 billion doses of potential vaccines - more than enough for protecting us all," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

On December 21, the scientific committee of EMA recommended conditional marketing authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech. The same day, this vaccine was approved by the European Commission.

