EU Commission Avoids Commenting On Hersh Investigation Into Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The European Commission on Thursday refrained from commenting on the investigation by journalist Seymour Hersh that directly connects the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines with the US, saying it is not aware of any details.

Earlier in February, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

"We are not privy to the details of the national investigations that are ongoing and, obviously, therefore, we refrain from commenting on any issue related to these investigations and that will remain our line," European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said at a briefing.

