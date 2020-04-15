UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Calls For Curbing Spread Of COVID-19, Enhancing Health Systems - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

EU Commission Calls For Curbing Spread of COVID-19, Enhancing Health Systems - President

The European Commission has urged member states to continue efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, namely reducing the spread, increasing the monitoring of the situation and enhancing the health systems' capabilities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The European Commission has urged member states to continue efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, namely reducing the spread, increasing the monitoring of the situation and enhancing the health systems' capabilities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Our recommendations focus on three main pre-conditions: 1. Significant decrease in the spread of the #coronavirus 2. Sufficient health system capacity 3. Adequate surveillance and monitoring capacity," the EU Commission president wrote on Twitter.

According to von der Leyen, the European Union member states should be very careful when deciding when to start lifting anti-coronavirus measures. Nonetheless, she praised the current measures imposed across the union as effective but very costly.

The World Health Organization in March declared Europe an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The western and southern countries of the continent have been the most affected by COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Europe Twitter European Union March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin on US Suspension of WHO Funding: G20 Suppo ..

10 seconds ago

Oil price strikes 2002 low, as demand set to crash ..

11 seconds ago

Russian, Italian Military Chiefs Discuss Moscow's ..

13 seconds ago

Pilot in Command to Go on Trial Over SSJ Fire in M ..

14 seconds ago

Death toll reaches to 113 due to Coronavirus in Pa ..

10 minutes ago

BCG's Effect Against COVID-19 Worth Testing as Sit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.