EU Commission Calls For Curbing Spread of COVID-19, Enhancing Health Systems - President

The European Commission has urged member states to continue efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, namely reducing the spread, increasing the monitoring of the situation and enhancing the health systems' capabilities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The European Commission has urged member states to continue efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, namely reducing the spread, increasing the monitoring of the situation and enhancing the health systems' capabilities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Our recommendations focus on three main pre-conditions: 1. Significant decrease in the spread of the #coronavirus 2. Sufficient health system capacity 3. Adequate surveillance and monitoring capacity," the EU Commission president wrote on Twitter.

According to von der Leyen, the European Union member states should be very careful when deciding when to start lifting anti-coronavirus measures. Nonetheless, she praised the current measures imposed across the union as effective but very costly.

The World Health Organization in March declared Europe an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The western and southern countries of the continent have been the most affected by COVID-19.