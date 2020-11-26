UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Calls On EU Countries To Coordinate Decisions On Ski Resorts Over COVID-19

The opening of ski resorts is the prerogative of the EU member states, and it is not in the competence of the European Commission, however Brussels calls on EU member states to coordinate their positions in this regard, European Commission spokesman for health, food safety and transport, Stefan De Keersmaecker said on Thursday

"The decision whether or not to allow skiing is, of course, a national competence. This is not a European competence. But what was very important ... is the fact that lifting restrictions too early can increase risks of resurgence of the virus ... That is why I am asking the member states to coordinate their efforts properly, taking into consideration .

.. science and the guidelines of [the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control]," the spokesman said at a briefing.

According to him, there are no special recommendations for ski resorts at the European level.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she would seek a European-wide suspension of ski resorts during the upcoming winter holidays to avoid the spread of coronavirus. A number of EU officials and politicians expressed concern over such position, citing the negative economic consequences some regions might face if ski resorts were closed.

