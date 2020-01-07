EU Commission Chief Calls for Restraint in Iraq Amid Growing Regional Crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged all parties in Iraq to show restraint after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops over the killing of an Iranian general.

"Iraq deserves to stay on the path of balance and reconciliation. We call on all parties to show restraint," she said in a statement.

She said she will chair a special meeting on Wednesday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other commissioners to discuss events in Iraq and beyond.

"After recent developments in Iraq, now it is important to halt the cycle of violence so that one more action does not give rise to the next one, and instead space is again created for diplomacy," she warned.

The Iraqi parliament demanded Sunday that the government drive out all foreign troops from the country in light of a US drone strike near Baghdad that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last Friday.