(@FahadShabbir)

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Alexander De Croo on swearing in as Belgian prime minister on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Alexander De Croo on swearing in as Belgian prime minister on Thursday.

"Congratulations, @alexanderdecroo, for being sworn in as Belgium Prime Minister! I look forward to working closely with you to take forward our European agenda," von der Leyen tweeted.

The previous Belgian coalition collapsed in December 2018 following a walkout by the nationalist New Flemish Alliance over the UN Migration Compact. The inconclusive May 2019 elections did not help to break the political deadlock.

After almost two years of the political vacuum, seven parties � two Socialist, two Liberal, two Green, with each of the two composed of one that is Dutch-speaking and one French-speaking, as well as the Christian Democratic and Flemish party � agreed to form a new government. The Flemish nationalists thus return to the opposition.

De Croo, a 44-year-old Flemish liberal, served as deputy prime minister in successive governments since 2012.