UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Chief Congratulates Belgium's New Prime Minister On Taking Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:46 PM

EU Commission Chief Congratulates Belgium's New Prime Minister on Taking Office

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Alexander De Croo on swearing in as Belgian prime minister on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Alexander De Croo on swearing in as Belgian prime minister on Thursday.

"Congratulations, @alexanderdecroo, for being sworn in as Belgium Prime Minister! I look forward to working closely with you to take forward our European agenda," von der Leyen tweeted.

The previous Belgian coalition collapsed in December 2018 following a walkout by the nationalist New Flemish Alliance over the UN Migration Compact. The inconclusive May 2019 elections did not help to break the political deadlock.

After almost two years of the political vacuum, seven parties � two Socialist, two Liberal, two Green, with each of the two composed of one that is Dutch-speaking and one French-speaking, as well as the Christian Democratic and Flemish party � agreed to form a new government. The Flemish nationalists thus return to the opposition.

De Croo, a 44-year-old Flemish liberal, served as deputy prime minister in successive governments since 2012.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Alliance Belgium May December 2018 2019 Christian Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Indonesia's deflation recorded at 0.05 pct in Sept ..

51 seconds ago

Indonesia reports 4,174 new COVID-19 cases, 116 ne ..

52 seconds ago

Georgia reports record-high 448 new COVID-19 cases ..

54 seconds ago

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Rs 30 bln Punja ..

11 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Navalny Works With US Central Intelli ..

56 seconds ago

1,571 criminals arrested last month

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.