UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Chief Congratulates Serbian Prime Minister On 2nd Mandate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:36 PM

EU Commission Chief Congratulates Serbian Prime Minister on 2nd Mandate

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on the start of her second term, during a teleconference on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on the start of her second term, during a teleconference on Friday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic nominated Brnabic to remain in office in October after first naming her prime minister in 2017. She is Serbia's first woman in that position.

"Glad to congratulate Serbian PM on the start of her 2nd mandate. Serbia & EU share a common future. I welcome her commitment to reforms & results, important for accession negotiations," von der Leyen tweeted.

Brnabic's office said the two held an online meeting to discuss Serbia's progress toward full EU membership, which she described as a key foreign policy priority of the Balkan nation's new government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Serbia October Women 2017 Government Share

Recent Stories

Uniform educational curriculum to beget single nat ..

38 seconds ago

Coordination committee reviews cleanliness works o ..

40 seconds ago

Moscow Welcomes Granting Official Status to Russia ..

41 seconds ago

Germany Committed to Hosting US Troops Within Its ..

43 seconds ago

Turkey Finishes Building 50-Mile Wall Along Border ..

45 seconds ago

Man Detained for Trying to Set Church in Jerusalem ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.