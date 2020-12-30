UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Chief, Council President To Ink Brexit Trade Deal On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:08 AM

EU Commission Chief, Council President to Ink Brexit Trade Deal on Wednesday

European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will sign the Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom on Wednesday, the commission's spokeswoman said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will sign the Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom on Wednesday, the commission's spokeswoman said.

"Tomorrow 9:30 CET [8:30 GMT], President @vonderleyen and @eucopresident will sign the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Important moment," Dana Spinant tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the council allowed the formal signing and provisional application of the deal, pending the consent of the European Parliament and the council's final decision due next year. The UK parliament is expected to endorse it after the EU chiefs on Wednesday.

