UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Chief Endorses Serbia As Future Member State

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

EU Commission Chief Endorses Serbia as Future Member State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave a fillip to Serbia's EU accession plan on Thursday, saying the country's future is within the European Union and new chapters in the accession negotiation should be started as soon as possible.

The EU official is visiting Serbia ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia next week.

"We are building together our common European future, because I believe strongly that the future of Serbia is in the European Union," von der Leyen said at a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a launching event for a railway corridor.

Serbia has taken many steps and has done a lot of hard work in order to come closer to EU values and fundamentals and as a result, Brussels favors the opening of new "accession clusters" as soon as possible, the Commission chief added. 

Serbia was granted a candidate country status by the EU in 2012, and accession negotiations officially started two years later. In the past ten years, the country has received more than 2.9 billion Euros ($3.4billion) in development aid from the bloc's funding mechanism for candidate states.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels Serbia Slovenia Event From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin A ..

43 seconds ago
 US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share â€˜spirit of fre ..

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share â€˜spirit of freedomâ€™ that inspires to creat ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

1 hour ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

1 hour ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.