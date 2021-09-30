EU Commission Chief Endorses Serbia as Future Member State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave a fillip to Serbia's EU accession plan on Thursday, saying the country's future is within the European Union and new chapters in the accession negotiation should be started as soon as possible.

The EU official is visiting Serbia ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia next week.

"We are building together our common European future, because I believe strongly that the future of Serbia is in the European Union," von der Leyen said at a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a launching event for a railway corridor.

Serbia has taken many steps and has done a lot of hard work in order to come closer to EU values and fundamentals and as a result, Brussels favors the opening of new "accession clusters" as soon as possible, the Commission chief added.

Serbia was granted a candidate country status by the EU in 2012, and accession negotiations officially started two years later. In the past ten years, the country has received more than 2.9 billion Euros ($3.4billion) in development aid from the bloc's funding mechanism for candidate states.