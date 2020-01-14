European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Malta's new prime minister, Robert Abela, on his election, saying she expected him to help make Europe more just

"I am convinced that the Maltese Government, under your leadership, will continue to make a constructive contribution to a stronger, more united and more just Europe," she wrote in a statement.

The head of the European Union's executive arm said she trusted in the 42-year-old lawyer's reliance on shared European values in dealing with common challenges and expressed hope that they would meet soon.

Abela was appointed on Saturday by the ruling Labour party, after his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, resigned over his handling of a probe into an investigative journalist's death. He, in particular, has been accused of covering up for potential suspects.