EU Commission Chief Holds Phone Call With Zelenskyy Ahead Of Her Visit To Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said that she had held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of her trip to China, noting that the Ukrainian crisis will be "an important topic" of her talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Von der Leyen is scheduled to accompany French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to China from April 5-7 at Xi's invitation.

"I had a phone call with (Ukrainian) President @ZelenskyyUa ahead of my visit to China. Ukraine will be an important topic of my meetings with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) and (State Council) Premier Li (Qiang). The EU wants a just peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Later in the day, the Ukrainian leader said that he had discussed with the European Commission chief support for Ukraine, the need to prepare a new package of sanctions against Russia and the implementation of the European Commission's recommendations for accession.

"I'm in constant contact with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen ... We discussed future joint international events. We also touched upon other issues of support for Ukraine, in particular the need for preparation of the 11th package of sanctions and progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, the EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms.

