EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies Producing Ammunition for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The European Union will support, including with the bloc's budget, companies producing ammunition for Ukraine as part of efforts to remain true to its own commitments, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We promised to support Ukraine as long as it takes. And we are keeping our promises. ... We will ... support increased defence industrial production, including with the EU budget," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, following her speech in the European Parliament.

The European Commission chief also said that 2 billion Euros ($2 billion) would be allocated from the Peace Facility to "ensure continued delivery of ammunition to Ukraine.

During the summit held from March 23-24, the leaders of the EU member states agreed on the delivery of one million artillery shells to Ukraine within the year by taking them from European stockpiles through joint orders and purchases, as well as by increasing military production in the bloc.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful settlement and further escalate the conflict.