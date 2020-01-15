European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday praised her meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II and said that Amman was a respected and valued partner of Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday praised her meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II and said that Amman was a respected and valued partner of Brussels.

On Monday, the Jordanian king started his European tour with stops in Brussels, Strasbourg and Paris. On Tuesday, the king met with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, King Philippe of Belgium and von der Leyen. Earlier on Wednesday, Abdullah II delivered an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"Thank you for your visit @KingAbdullahII.

Important exchange of views on Syria and the political & security developments in the middle East. Jordan is a respected & valued partner of the EU. We'll extend our partnership & support economic processes in [Jordan] with a ��500 Mil. [$557.6 million] package," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The Council of the European Union adopted the decision to provide 500 million Euros of macro-financial assistance to Jordan in December. The funds are expected to support the financial system of Jordan, as well as the country's economic stability and public sphere development.