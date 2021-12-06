UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Chief Says 44% Of Global Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccination rate worldwide has reached 44%, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

"At this point, 44% of the world population is vaccinated," von der Leyen said in a video message, stressing that the European Union has been the world's biggest donor of COVID-19 vaccines, having shared 350 million doses.

She pledged to boost vaccine sharing worldwide, particularly in Africa, where vaccination rates are lower than in other parts of the world.

According to von der Leyen, the EU's vaccination target is at least 70% of the world population by mid-2022.

