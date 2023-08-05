EU Commission Chief Says EU Ready to Provide Slovenia With Necessary Support Due to Floods

The European Union is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Slovenia following floods caused by heavy rains in the country, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The European Union is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Slovenia following floods caused by heavy rains in the country, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

"The EU is by the side of the Slovenian people. We will mobilise support as needed," she tweeted.

EU's Emergency Response Coordinator Janez Lenarcic is already in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, and in talks with the government on the issue, von der Leyen added.

At least three people have died in Slovenia as a result of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains on Friday. The country's meteorology agency said that up to 200 millimeters of rain fell in some areas of the country. The area in the vicinity of Celje, the country's third-largest city, has been hit particularly hard.

Slovenia's Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief said some parts of the country were completely cut off from transport links and communication was difficult.