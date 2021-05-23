UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Chief Says Forcing Vilnius-Bound Ryanair Plane To Land In Minsk Unacceptable

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:00 PM

EU Commission Chief Says Forcing Vilnius-Bound Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk Unacceptable

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen slammed Minsk for landing an Athens-Vilnius plane and urged the Belarusian authorities to immediately ensure that all passengers could safely continue their travel to the destination point.

Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich, who was on board of the grounded plane, was arrested upon landing.

"It is utterly unacceptable to force @Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk. ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel to Vilnius immediately and their safety ensured.

Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences," von der Leyen tweeted.

"Closely following reports of forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the alleged arrest of activist and journalist Roman Protasevich. We need immediate explanations, and he must be released. All 171 passengers and the flight need to be released without delay," President if the European Parliament David Sassoli tweeted.

