EU Commission Chief Says Global Pledging Effort for COVID-19 to Launch May 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Global pledging effort for the coronavirus response will begin on May 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"On May 4, we will launch a global pledging effort.

On that day we will also announce next milestones of a global campaign. This campaign is to kick off an ongoing rolling replenishment. The aim is to raise 7.5 billion Euros [$8billion], to ramp up work on prevention, diagnostics, and treatment," von der Leyen said.