EU Commission Chief Says London, Brussels On Path To Trade Deal, But Difficulties Remain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:26 PM

EU Commission Chief Says London, Brussels on Path to Trade Deal, But Difficulties Remain

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that London and Brussels were on "a path" to Brexit trade agreement, though some difficulties remain, including the issue of fisherie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that London and Brussels were on "a path" to Brexit trade agreement, though some difficulties remain, including the issue of fisheries.

"As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels.

Over the weekend, von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to extend negotiations on a trade deal beyond the self-imposed deadline of December 13. However, the sides remain in disagreement on such issues as governance, fishing rights, and the level playing field, a set of rules and procedures designed to prevent businesses from undercutting their rivals in another country.

"On fisheries, the discussion is still very difficult. We do not question the UK sovereignty on its own waters, but we ask for predictability and stability for our fishermen ... It is sometimes felt that we will not be able to resolve this question, but we must continue to try finding the solution ... The next days are going to be decisive ... deadlines have been missed time and again," von der Leyen said.

If London and Brussels find no common ground by December 31, the UK will no longer be under the EU's trade rules, with the World Trade Organization's rules coming into force for both sides in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods flowing across the English Channel.

