EU Commission Chief to Attend Political Forum on Ukraine in Slovenia on August 29

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will participate in the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on August 29, the commission said on Thursday.

"Next Monday, 29 August, President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Slovenia to participate in the Bled Strategic Forum, where she will deliver a keynote speech," the commission said in a statement.

Von der Leyen is expected to meet with Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Robert Golob on the sidelines of the forum.

The forum will be focused on the Ukraine conflict and climate change.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Icelandic President Gudni Th. Johannesson, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama are also expected to address the forum.

The Bled Strategic Forum is an annual international conference in Central and Southeastern Europe that offers a platform to exchange views and seek solutions to contemporary and future challenges. The forum will take place in the Slovenian town of Bled from August 29-30.