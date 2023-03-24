UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Chief To Visit China Along With French President In Early April - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

EU Commission Chief to Visit China Along With French President in Early April - Spokesman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit China in early April together with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit China in early April together with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"President @vonderleyen will give a speech to @merics_eu (the Mercator Institute for China Studies) and @epc_eu (the European Policy Centre)� on EU-China relations next Thursday. She will then travel to China with French President @EmmanuelMacron the following week," Mamer tweeted.

The spokesman added that details of the trip and its program would be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Macron stated after the EU summit in Brussels that he had invited von der Leyen to accompany him on his official visit to China.

It will be von der Leyen's first trip to Beijing as the European Commission chief.

The last meeting in a similar format took place in Paris in 2019 when Macron together with von der Leyen's predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The announcement of the visit came shortly after Xi's trip to Russia, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030 and discussed a number of issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China German Visit Brussels Beijing Paris Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel April 2019 Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in ..

District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in Kandhkot

2 minutes ago
 EU Cannot Say When 1Mln Shells Would Be Delivered ..

EU Cannot Say When 1Mln Shells Would Be Delivered to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Bus Crash in Nigeria Kills 25 People, Injures 10 - ..

Bus Crash in Nigeria Kills 25 People, Injures 10 - Road Safety Agency

2 minutes ago
 Atta Chakki Owners Association expresses concern o ..

Atta Chakki Owners Association expresses concern over hoarding of wheat by priva ..

2 minutes ago
 Enrollment drive kicks off in Attock

Enrollment drive kicks off in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Ex-President Bolsonaro to Return to Brazil on Marc ..

Ex-President Bolsonaro to Return to Brazil on March 30 - Party

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.