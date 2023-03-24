EU Commission Chief to Visit China Along With French President in Early April - Spokesman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit China in early April together with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit China in early April together with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"President @vonderleyen will give a speech to @merics_eu (the Mercator Institute for China Studies) and @epc_eu (the European Policy Centre)� on EU-China relations next Thursday. She will then travel to China with French President @EmmanuelMacron the following week," Mamer tweeted.

The spokesman added that details of the trip and its program would be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Macron stated after the EU summit in Brussels that he had invited von der Leyen to accompany him on his official visit to China.

It will be von der Leyen's first trip to Beijing as the European Commission chief.

The last meeting in a similar format took place in Paris in 2019 when Macron together with von der Leyen's predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The announcement of the visit came shortly after Xi's trip to Russia, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030 and discussed a number of issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.