EU Commission Chief To Visit Jordan After Trip To Turkey Next Week - Spokeswoman

Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:40 PM

EU Commission Chief to Visit Jordan After Trip to Turkey Next Week - Spokeswoman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Jordan after visiting Turkey next week, commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Jordan after visiting Turkey next week, commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Thursday.

Von der Leyen is due to pay a working visit to Turkey on Tuesday alongside European Council President Charles Michel for negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Following the trip to Turkey on 6 April, European Commission President @vonderleyen [Ursula von der Leyen] will travel to Jordan on 7 April," Spinant tweeted.

Prior to Von der Leyen's visit to Ankara, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has called on the Turkish government to promptly lift a ban on the return of people whose asylum applications had been rejected in Greece over illegal immigration concerns.

Ankara's move in 2020 came in response to the EU's alleged failure to fulfill its part of the 2016 deal, under which the bloc pays Turkey for the hosting of refugees turned back from Greece.

