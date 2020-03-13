EU Commission Chief Urges Members to Refrain From Unilateral Measures Against Coronavirus

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday called upon member states to adhere to collegiality and join the unified bloc-wide effort in mitigating the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday called upon member states to adhere to collegiality and join the unified bloc-wide effort in mitigating the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, von der Leyen described the impact as "a major shock to our economies" which the European Union can nevertheless withstand, subject to each member state living up to its full responsibility and the union as a whole being "determined, coordinated and united."

"We have to take decisive and bold actions now and this on all different levels. The shock is temporary, but we must work together to ensure that it is as short and as limited as possible and it does not create permanent damage to our economies," von der Leyen said.

According to the commission president, unilateralism in tackling the virus' economic impact will yield no results, therefore the European single market must continue functioning through the pandemic.

She already spoke sharply against the practice of closing borders within the EU, saying it will trigger grave consequences for people's lives and the economy.

She said she had already contacted and secured consent of Germany, France and other member states "to adapt their national measures as we requested."

Amid the epidemic appearing to slow down in China, where it is believed to have originated, the spread of infection is now on the rise in Europe. Italy has become the second most severely affected country after China - with over 15,000 confirmed cases and over 1,000 fatalities, the entire country has been put on lockdown. On Wednesday, Denmark and Ireland self-quarantined as well.