EU Commission Chief Urges Spain to Work on Increasing Ammunition Production Across Bloc

The Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union should work on the framework to boost ammunition production across the bloc both to increase supplies to Ukraine and replenish the union's own stocks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union should work on the framework to boost ammunition production across the bloc both to increase supplies to Ukraine and replenish the union's own stocks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"We have been delivering military equipment to Ukraine, we have been stepping up efforts to jointly procure for urgent supplies. Now we need the Spanish presidency to secure a swift political agreement on the so-called Act in Support of Ammunition Production, so we can deliver more ammunition to Ukraine and at the same time replenish our own stocks as well," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

The Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union runs from July 1 to December 31.

In March, leaders of the EU countries pledged to supply Ukraine with one million shells from their own stockpiles and also to buy new shells. In early June, the Polish Defense Ministry said that it had ordered one million shells by a local defense contractor to resupply the Polish army and train soldiers, citing heavy ammunition shortages. In late June, media reported that Germany was also preparing a deal for the long-term supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, as well as the replenishment of its own stocks.