EU Commission Chief Warns Of Consequences Of Non-Action On Climate Change Over Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

EU Commission Chief Warns of Consequences of Non-Action on Climate Change Over Pandemic

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned the international community of the possible consequences of non-action on climate change in light of the containment measures introduced in many states due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned the international community of the possible consequences of non-action on climate change in light of the containment measures introduced in many states due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Climate change and global warming did not stop, they will keep ongoing. So, to fight it is in our own interest, if we do not want to pay heavily for the costs of ... non-action and extreme weather phenomena that we have seen in the past," von der Leyen said in Brussels.

The European Commission said in a press release on Wednesday that it had put forward a European roadmap to phase out the containment measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The commission also admitted that lockdown measures had slowed down the spread of the virus and saved thousands of lives.

"However, these measures and the corresponding uncertainty come at a dramatic cost to people, society and the economy, and cannot last indefinitely," the press release read.

Countries around the world introduced strict lockdown measures, including shutting businesses and restricting the movement of people to contain the deadly outbreak of the virus, which has infected more than 1.9 million people worldwide and killed over 126,000 since December.

