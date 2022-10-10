EU Commission Chief Warns Sanctions Against Companies Doing Business With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Companies trading EU goods with Russia through third countries will be sanctioned under the new regulations imposed by the eighth sanctions package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"We have issued the eighth package of sanctions, and we learn from one package to the next one about circumvention and loopholes and over and over ... Then the follow up packages (are) closing those loopholes and circumventions. What we have done, for example, in the eighth package ” that is very important ” is that we said, in third countries, if you take European goods, bring them to third countries and then bring them to Russia, the person who does that or the entity who does that will be listed by us," von der Leyen said at a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn.

On September 6, the EU announced its eighth package of sanctions against Russia which, among other things, introduces a new listing criterion, which will allow the EU to sanction entities and individuals that facilitate the infringements of the prohibition against circumvention of sanctions.