EU Commission Chief Welcomes ECOWAS' Readiness To Send Troops To Niger If Necessary

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday welcomed the decisions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regarding the recent coup in Niger, including its readiness to send military forces to conduct an operation in the country if necessary.

"The EU and Niger share deep ties developed over decades. The unacceptable attack on the democratically elected government puts these ties in jeopardy. I support the decisions made by Ecowas and welcome its active involvement in ensuring a swift reinstatement of President (Mohamed) Bazoum," von der Leyen tweeted.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also welcomed the ECOWAS' decisions.

Meanwhile, a number of ECOWAS member states, such as Nigeria, announced their readiness to send troops to conduct an operation in Niger, French radio RFI reported, citing sources. A Nigerian diplomat reportedly told RFI that part of the Nigerian armed forces is ready for a possible operation and is stationed near the border with Niger.

On Sunday, Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the ECOWAS Commission, said the bloc was giving Niger one week to return Bazoum to power or it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, as well as imposed a ban on their movement. The community also decided to suspend financial aid to Niger, as well as commercial and financial transactions with the country, and to freeze Nigerien assets in the community's central and commercial banks.

Last Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained Bazoum at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

