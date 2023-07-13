MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius on Wednesday and welcomed Ankara's "move forward" with Sweden's NATO bid.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Erdogan had agreed to transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to the Turkish parliament and to work closely with lawmakers to ensure its ratification. However, no information has been provided so far with regard to the ratification deadline.

"Good meeting with @RTErdogan. I welcome TÃ¼rkiye's agreement to move forward with Sweden's NATO accession," von der Leyen tweeted after the meeting.

During their meeting, the European Commission president and Erdogan also discussed the ongoing support for Ukraine, Ankara's efforts to prolong the Black Sea Grain Initiative as well as relations between the European Union and Turkey.

Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to controversial Quran-burning demonstrations in Stockholm.