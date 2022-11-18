UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Closely Monitoring Developments At Twitter - Spokesman

The European Commission has been monitoring closely the latest developments at Twitter after the social media was bought by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and has assessed other potential channels of communication, spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday

In early November, Twitter launched a new subscription service for $7.99 a month that would allow users to verify their accounts with the blue check mark next to the account's name, prompting the appearance of a significant number of fake accounts with blue check marks. The system has since been paused, but a new one will be reintroduced on November 29.

"About Twitter, we are keeping a careful eye on what is happening, the developments as regards to this platform. It has become a very important communication tool, also a tool for exchange for institutions, journalists and citizens," the spokesman said during a briefing.

According to Mamer, the Commission has not yet taken the decision to leave the platform but has considered other channels of communication.

"We are looking into the situation, we've had a look on other potential channels, but it is true that the Commission is already present on many other social media. We will keep a watchful eye on developments, I wouldn't be able to tell you though today whether a decision has been made with regards to immigration to one or other platform; that's not the case just yet," Mamer added.

On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's previous chief executive, Parag Agrawal, executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, and thousands of regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern, including from high-ranking US officials.

