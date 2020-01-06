UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Concerned By Iran Rolling Back Nuclear Deal Commitments - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

EU Commission Concerned by Iran Rolling Back Nuclear Deal Commitments - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The European Commission is concerned by Iran's decision not to abide by the key limits set in the 2015 nuclear accord at a time of tensions in the region, the EU body's chief said in a statement on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned by Iran's announcement that it will not respect the limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Ursula von der Leyen wrote, referring to the nuclear deal by its formal name.

She stressed that "from a European viewpoint, it is important for Iran to return to the nuclear deal. We have to convince Iran that it's also in its own interest."

Iran announced on Sunday it would no longer observe limitations on uranium enrichment and stockpiling in the country, two days after a US airstrike in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Iraq Sunday 2015 From Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

31 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting to set up sasta ..

4 minutes ago

Two killed as roof caved in Kohat

4 minutes ago

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

2 hours ago

Hangu Police arrested 8389 criminals last year

4 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority declares Mehmood H ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.