EU Commission Concerned by Iran Rolling Back Nuclear Deal Commitments - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The European Commission is concerned by Iran's decision not to abide by the key limits set in the 2015 nuclear accord at a time of tensions in the region, the EU body's chief said in a statement on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned by Iran's announcement that it will not respect the limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Ursula von der Leyen wrote, referring to the nuclear deal by its formal name.

She stressed that "from a European viewpoint, it is important for Iran to return to the nuclear deal. We have to convince Iran that it's also in its own interest."

Iran announced on Sunday it would no longer observe limitations on uranium enrichment and stockpiling in the country, two days after a US airstrike in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.