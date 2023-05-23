UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Condemns Attacks On Its Representative Office In Sofia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

EU Commission Condemns Attacks on Its Representative Office in Sofia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The European Commission condemned the attacks on its permanent representation building in Sofia by protesters, Dana Spinant, the commission's deputy chief spokeswoman, said on Monday.

"First of all we have to say we condemn the violence and acts of vandalism," Spinant said during a midday briefing.

EU spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer stated that the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

"In line with the Commission security policies the representation informed us immediately of what had happened and the police representatives were present there and have started an investigation.

We are working with the relevant authorities there in order to clarify the situation," Ferrer told the briefing.

Bulgarian protesters smeared the entrance to the EU liaison office in Sofia with red paint on Sunday to protest the EU's interference in the internal affairs of the Eastern European country.

