UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Confirms 11th Russia Sanctions Package Proposal Sent To Member States

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 07:22 PM

EU Commission Confirms 11th Russia Sanctions Package Proposal Sent to Member States

The European Commission confirmed on Monday that the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions had been sent out to EU member states on May 5 and announced a discussion of the package in the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) on May 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The European Commission confirmed on Monday that the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions had been sent out to EU member states on May 5 and announced a discussion of the package in the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) on May 10.

"I can confirm that the Commission's proposal for the 11th package of sanctions has been sent out to the member states, that happened on Friday," EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that the commission was waiting for the first discussion in COREPER on Wednesday on the sanctions proposals and possible counter proposals from the member states.

"The goal is for the EU member states to negotiate on this proposal, so to conclude on a final format of the proposal," Mamer added.

On February 25, the EU introduced the 10th package of Russia sanctions, which provided for strengthening export, import and personal restrictions, as well as imposing new limitations on Russian media.

The European Commission said the package would cost 11.4 billion Euros ($13 billion), noting that the EU's exports to Russia had decreased by almost 50% year-on-year, while imports to the bloc had been cut by nearly 60%.

Moscow believes the country has by and large managed to withstand the unprecedented sanctions pressure it's encountered. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly in February that the country's gross domestic product decreased by only 2.1% in 2022.

The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3.5% last year as opposed to the 15% projected at the start of 2022.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Exports Import Russia Vladimir Putin January February May Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights efforts to reinfor ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights efforts to reinforce Dubai’s status as a globa ..

30 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers ..

Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers in Defeating Nazis - President

34 minutes ago
 World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazira ..

World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

34 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Sp ..

Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Space Mission - Statement

34 minutes ago
 Teenager boy killed mysteriously

Teenager boy killed mysteriously

34 minutes ago
 Two women injured in building collapse

Two women injured in building collapse

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.