EU Commission 'Deeply Concerned' As Top Polish Court Rules EU Injunctions Unconstitutional

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The European Commission has expressed grave concern over the Polish Constitutional Tribunal's ruling that deemed the temporary EU injunctions nonbinding and violating the country's constitution.

On Wednesday, Poland's top court decided that the country's constitution had primacy over the legislation of the European Union. Last year, Poland greenlighted new reforms preventing judges from referring certain legal issues to the European Court of Justice. Warsaw's move has been interpreted by some experts as an attempt to step away from the bloc.

"Indeed, the Commission is deeply concerned by the decision of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal made yesterday," Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for the European Commission, told reporters, adding that "this decision actually reaffirms our concerns about the state of the rule of law in Poland.

"

Mamer added that the EU law was superior over national law.

"All decisions by the European Court of Justice, including orders for interim measures, are binding on member states' authorities and national courts," the official noted.

Poland became the full EU member in 2004. Warsaw says that the Constitutional Court's ruling and the national reforms are an internal matter.

