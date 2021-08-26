UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Disburses $2.6Bln To Germany From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

The European Commission paid out on Thursday the first 2.25 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to Germany from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The European Commission paid out on Thursday the first 2.25 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) to Germany from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis.

"The European Commission has today disbursed 2.25 billion to Germany in pre-financing, equivalent to 9% of the country's financial allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). This corresponds to the pre-financing amount requested by Germany in its recovery and resilience plan," the Commission said in a statement.

The money is expected to be spent on projects promoting a green economy, digitization, and economic and social resilience.

The RRF was agreed upon by European leaders in July 2020 as part of NextGenerationEU, a temporary recovery instrument designed to mobilize investments and jump-start Europe's economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facility has a budget of 723.8 billion euros to support green reforms and innovation projects in EU member states. Before allocating the funds, the Commission reviews recovery plans presented by member states based on country-specific recommendations and assesses whether they dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to climate objectives and 20% to the digital transition.

