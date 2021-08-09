UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Disburses $4.7Bln To Greece From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

EU Commission Disburses $4.7Bln to Greece From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

The European Commission paid out the first 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to Greece on Monday from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The European Commission paid out the first 4 billion Euros ($4.7 billion) to Greece on Monday from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis.

"The European Commission has today disbursed 4 billion to Greece in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country's grant and loan allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). Greece is one of the first countries receiving a pre-financing payment under the RRF," the Commission said in a statement.

The disbursed monies, or 13% of the total 30.5 billion euros allocated to Greece, is expected to help the country increase its potential for renewable energy, boost its adoption of digital technology, and strengthen active labor market policies to increase full-time employment.

"Today's disbursement follows the recent successful implementation of the first borrowing operations under NextGenerationEU. By the end of the year, the Commission intends to raise up to a total of 80 billion in long-term funding, to be complemented by short-term EU-Bills, to fund the first planned disbursements to Member States under NextGenerationEU," the statement read.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) was established to provide up to 723.8 billion euros to support reforms and projects in EU member states post-pandemic. Before allocating the funds, the Commission reviews recovery plans presented by member states based on country-specific recommendations and assesses whether they dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to climate objectives and 20% to the digital transition.

Related Topics

Loan Technology Greece Market From Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MotoGP riders criticise safety at Red Bull Ring

MotoGP riders criticise safety at Red Bull Ring

23 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal observed in China condemning India ..

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in China condemning India's Aug 5 illegal action in IIO ..

24 seconds ago
 Canada Reopens Border to US Citizens, Permanent Re ..

Canada Reopens Border to US Citizens, Permanent Residents for First Time in Over ..

26 seconds ago
 UN Maritime Agency Says Received Iran's Request to ..

UN Maritime Agency Says Received Iran's Request to Investigate Tanker Incidents

29 seconds ago
 Police arrests 12; liquor, drugs, illegal weapons ..

Police arrests 12; liquor, drugs, illegal weapons seized

25 minutes ago
 National Assembly refers two bills to committees

National Assembly refers two bills to committees

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.