EU Commission Disburses $4.7Bln to Greece From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

The European Commission paid out the first 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to Greece on Monday from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The European Commission paid out the first 4 billion Euros ($4.7 billion) to Greece on Monday from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis.

"The European Commission has today disbursed 4 billion to Greece in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country's grant and loan allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). Greece is one of the first countries receiving a pre-financing payment under the RRF," the Commission said in a statement.

The disbursed monies, or 13% of the total 30.5 billion euros allocated to Greece, is expected to help the country increase its potential for renewable energy, boost its adoption of digital technology, and strengthen active labor market policies to increase full-time employment.

"Today's disbursement follows the recent successful implementation of the first borrowing operations under NextGenerationEU. By the end of the year, the Commission intends to raise up to a total of 80 billion in long-term funding, to be complemented by short-term EU-Bills, to fund the first planned disbursements to Member States under NextGenerationEU," the statement read.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) was established to provide up to 723.8 billion euros to support reforms and projects in EU member states post-pandemic. Before allocating the funds, the Commission reviews recovery plans presented by member states based on country-specific recommendations and assesses whether they dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to climate objectives and 20% to the digital transition.