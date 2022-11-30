UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Estimates Damage To Ukraine From Russia's Special Operation At Some $621Bln

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

EU Commission Estimates Damage to Ukraine From Russia's Special Operation at Some $621Bln

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Damage inflicted by Russia's special operation to Ukraine is estimated at 600 billion Euros ($621.3 billion), President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"The damage suffered by Ukraine is estimated at 600 billion euros," von der Leyen said in an address, broadcast on her Twitter.

