EU Commission Expects Explanation From Hungary Regarding Halt Of Independent Broadcaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:53 PM

EU Commission Expects Explanation From Hungary Regarding Halt of Independent Broadcaster

The European Commission is waiting for a response from the Hungarian government to shed light on the suspension of the Klubradio independent radio station's broadcasting, EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The European Commission is waiting for a response from the Hungarian government to shed light on the suspension of the Klubradio independent radio station's broadcasting, EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Friday.

"The Commission sent a letter on Friday to Hungary to express concerns about Klubradio... as its broadcasting activities [went off the air] on the basis of highly questionable legal grounds," Wigand said at a press conference, adding that there was no response from Budapest yet.

He also urged the Hungarian government to comply with "EU's character of fundamental rights" and respect freedoms of expression, information, and business conduct concerning the broadcaster's issue.

A Hungarian court upheld a country's media regulator's September 2020 decision not to extend the license for Klubradio, which usually featured segments with opposition figures in the country. The radio station had its license, which expired on Sunday, revoked last year for allegedly violating rules on advertising, among other issues.

More Stories From World

