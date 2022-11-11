EU Commission Expects to Keep Russia Under Sanctions Until End of 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission assumes in its new economic forecast for 2022-2024 that sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine will not be lifted before the initial expiry date, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

"It is assumed that geopolitical tensions will neither normalize nor escalate before the end of the forecast horizon (2024) and all adopted sanctions against Russia will remain in place. This is an assumption of the forecast," Gentiloni said at a press conference.

In its forecast, the Commission also increased its projections for annual inflation in the EU for both 2022 and 2023 from previous 8.3% to 9.3% and from 4.6% to 7.0%, respectively.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.